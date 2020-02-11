UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy, US-based Company Announce Global Esports Partnership

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:30 PM

UAE embassy, US-based company announce global Esports partnership

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Washington, DC, and the US-based Monumental Sports & Entertainment, MSE, one of the largest integrated sports and entertainment companies, have announced a partnership focused on the growth and inclusivity of esports on a global level.

Esports - also known as electronic sports, is a form of sport competition using video games.

Built on a shared passion for gaming, this partnership encourages cultural diplomacy while harnessing the energy and creativity of the esports community through online and in-person tournaments as well as unique activations expressly for gamers worldwide.

"Young people in the UAE and US have many shared values and common interests – including a fervent passion for gaming," said Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America. "As a leader in the sports space, Monumental is a natural partner to help us connect the UAE’s dynamic esports community with likeminded gamers here in the States."

MSE is owner of Wizards District Gaming - an inaugural member of the NBA 2K League - and Caps Gaming - a new esports-focused sub-brand that aims to help foster the growth of the NHL competitive gaming community and create visibility for hockey's esports scene, as well as co-owner of aXiomatic, which has controlling interest in global esports franchise Team Liquid.

"Whether it is Wizards District Gaming, Caps Gaming or our investment in Team Liquid, esports continues to be an important emphasis for us at Monumental as we strive to best connect with the next generation of fans," Zach Leonsis, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at MSE, said.

"We are thrilled to partner with the UAE to shine a light on esports around the globe through innovation and collaboration."

The UAE is fast becoming a hub for esports in the middle East and beyond. With two-thirds of the region’s population under 30, excitement about tech, sports and entertainment is on the rise, particularly among women. In February, the UAE will welcome top gamers from around the globe to world’s largest women’s esports event, GIRLGAMER World Finals.

"This partnership is the latest step in our terrific relationship with the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.," Jim Van Stone, President of business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE, said. "With our ever-expanding esports profile at Monumental and the exponential growth of gaming in the UAE, this is an ideal fit."

As part of this global partnership, MSE will help amplify the message of UAE-USA United, an Embassy initiative to foster and promote the deep bilateral relationship and cultural connections between the two nations.

UAE-USA United will be the presenting partner of a Caps Gaming Esports Tournament as well as the MSE Weekly esports Show that will be produced and distributed on dedicated MSE digital channels. The initiative will also have brand recognition within Twitch, virtual in-game signage, branded content, and practice facility signage for Wizards District Gaming. In addition, UAE-USA United will sponsor a unique esports tournament.

