BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) The UAE Embassy and the Vatican Apostolic Nunciature in Colombia have agreed to cooperate to commemorate the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to the UAE in February 2019.

The two sides emphasised that the historic visit of Pope Francis was the beginning of a new chapter for dialogue and enhancement of coexistence and peaceful values as the cornerstone of peoples' lives.

They also stressed the importance of the Document of Human Fraternity signed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis, which is deemed the best evidence of islam's support for constructive dialogue with other cultures, while at the same time, calling for spreading tolerance and harmony, and rejecting intolerance, hatred and coexistence.

It is also a guide for new generations to establish a culture of mutual respect that makes all human beings brothers.