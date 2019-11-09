UAE embraces and supports international efforts to fight Red Palm Weevil: Nahyan bin Mubarak

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th November 2019 (WAM) - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, has launched a new book entitled"International Efforts to Combat the Red Palm Weevil" reflecting the efforts of countries concerned with date palm cultivation and production and what these countries have achieved in the fight against the Red Palm Weevil.

Sheikh Nahyan praised what was achieved during the conference of Ministers of Agriculture in date-producing countries, which won the honour of organising the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, hosted at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 09 March 2019 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahayan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, of the United Nations and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, is a milestone in supporting international efforts.

The conference aimed at preparing a framework strategy to eradicate the Red Palm Weevil, which poses a threat to our food security and our ability to produce dates of high quality and nutritional value.

This was confirmed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award during the launch of the book "International Efforts to Combat the Red Palm Weevil" issued by the General Secretariat of the Award as part of the participation of the award in the Year of Tolerance.

Sheikh Nahyan said: "We, in the United Arab Emirates, are keen to contribute a full support to all programs aiming at combating the Red Palm Weevil, in cooperation with all countries and with all relevant international organizations, with all the strength, the establishment of a trust fund, in order to provide the necessary financial support, to implement the appropriate framework strategy to eradicate the Red Palm Weevil, and we support the efforts of the FAO to host this multi-donor fund and facilitate its governance and management at the highest level, efficiency and effectiveness, within a framework of care to achieve the full benefit, of all the experiences at their disposal, in order to provide the necessary assistance to all the members, and in particular, in the area of national capacity-building in every country, to control the Red Palm Weevil."

Stressing that these important initiatives are a living embodiment, successful regional and international cooperation, in the areas of the protection of the date palm, and confirming its important place, in the economy and community aspects, in the countries producing dates in the world, and here, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his appreciation, for the efforts all Ministries of Agriculture, in brotherly and friendly countries, and also saluted the efforts of the competent international organisations.

"It is truly gratifying to witness together, this prestigious regional and international cooperation, in order to eradicate the Red Palm Weevil and eliminate its negative effects, on all levels."

The book is set in 218 pages of hard bound, in Both Arabic and English.