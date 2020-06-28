UrduPoint.com
UAE Embracing Holistic National Ecosystem To Ensure Sustainable, Innovation-driven Increase In Food Production: ESMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The National System for Sustainable Agriculture and Label developed by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, along with its strategic partners is one of the pillar of the holistic national ecosystem aimed at ensuring a sustainable food production, according to Abdullah Abdul Qader Al Maeeni, Director General of ESMA.

Al Maeeni's statements marked today's launch of the National System for Sustainable Agriculture and Label by the UAE cabinet which aims to enhances the UAE’s food security and preserve the country's natural resources for future generations. The system is built on the three sustainability dimensions: economic, environmental and social, and contributes to raising levels of confidence in food products of local origin.

"Through integrated legislation and planks, the National System for Sustainable Agriculture and Label is set to ensure a sustainable, innovation-driven increase in food production under all circumstances as part of the UAE's plans to rank first in the food security indicator by 2051," he added.

"The innovative system is aimed to ensure self- suffiency in agricultural production, increase the economic return of the agriculture sector and promote investment in agro-industry," he continued, noting that the leadership and government of UAE consider food security a main pillar of all comprehensive development drives.

"The new system addresses the challenges faced by the UAE food security, including water scarcity, climate change, population growth, growing demand for food, and malnutrition," he added, remarking that the system has utilised statistical research issued by various international sources, including the World Bank, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The new system's provisions will apply to all farms and economic activities related to crop production, animal wealth and water resources.

