UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain security, stability: Faris Al Mazrouei

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025), and the accompanying International Defence Conference, affirmed that these events articulate the strategic vision of His President Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei stated that, in line with this vision, efforts are being made to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub supporting international efforts to maintain security and stability. Over the past decades, IDEX and NAVDEX have established themselves as two of the most significant specialised defense exhibitions worldwide, serving as a key platform for showcasing the latest innovations and solutions in defense and security while enhancing strategic partnerships between nations and institutions.

He explained that IDEX and NAVDEX have become pivotal events in the global defense cooperation ecosystem, contributing to greater integration between defense and security sectors both regionally and internationally. The success of these exhibitions reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting innovation in the defense industry, attracting leading companies, and enabling them to showcase cutting-edge technologies and advanced solutions that enhance defense readiness and sustain stability.

He added that amid the rapidly evolving global security challenges, IDEX and NAVDEX stand out as strategic platforms for exchanging expertise and strengthening cooperation between governments, defense institutions, and specialised companies. This, he continued, contributes to the development of more integrated and effective security systems. The exhibitions also present a unique opportunity to highlight the UAE’s capabilities in organising major international events and reinforcing its role as a vital bridge for fostering dialogue and cooperation among key players in the sector.