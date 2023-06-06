UrduPoint.com

UAE Employs Highest International Standards For Food Safety: Mariam Almheiri

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 10:45 PM

UAE employs highest international standards for food safety: Mariam Almheiri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the UAE is working to implement the highest standards of global food safety as a top priority in meeting the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy and ensuring the health and wellbeing of all residents.


In statements marking the World Food Safety Day, the minister added, "Food safety is a main pillar of our strategy to achieve national food security. The Ministry has outlined its vision for the future, with the goal of implementing several policies, laws, and regulations in collaboration with diverse stakeholders in the UAE to guarantee that all food products across the entire food value chain in comply with the regulations, to ensure the safety and well-being of the society.”
She added: "Food safety is a major global concern, with hundreds of millions of people suffering from illnesses caused through the contamination of food every year.

As a result, there is an urgent need for a worldwide framework to strengthen food safety standards and ensure the health of the meals provided to everyone in the world. This is particularly relevant to impoverished societies and in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular, the worldwide fight against hunger".
The minister explained: "Hosting the COP28 conference in the UAE this year will provide an opportunity to foster constructive discussions to improve global food security and food safety on a sustainable basis.

This will contribute to the continued provision of healthy, adequate, and safe food to billions of people by developing existing food systems into climate-smart systems that lower the carbon footprint across the food value chain.

Through the COP28 conference this year, UAE will mobilise international efforts to create a road map for boosting food safety especially in the wake of the global food security crisis".

