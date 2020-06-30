UrduPoint.com
UAE Endorsed By Consensus By UN’s Asia-Pacific Membership For Security Council Seat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates was endorsed by consensus by the Asia-Pacific Group, APG, for its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council for the 2022-2023 term during the June 2020 meeting of the APG chaired by Zhang Jun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of China to the UN.

"We thank the APG for their support and trust in the UAE as their representative on the Council during 2022-2023," Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, stated.

"We are stronger when we are united to confront the world’s most complex problems and when we work together to achieve a more peaceful and inclusive global community. The Security Council is an indispensable platform for resolving conflict and for promoting stability and security for all. The UAE’s unwavering commitment to the Charter of the UN is reflected in our ongoing work to advance inclusion, build resilience, foster innovation, and secure peace – objectives which all members of the APG share."

It is an established practice for the Group to consider the endorsement of candidatures to the Security Council one year prior to the election date.

During the meeting, Mohamed Al Hassan, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Oman to the UN, requested the endorsement of the APG for the UAE’s candidature, which was seconded by T. S. Tirumurti, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the UN. The UAE’s candidature was further endorsed by over 40 members of the group during the meeting.

Members praised the UAE’s commitment to upholding the Charter of the UN and its leadership in consolidating peace in the Arab region as well as its efforts directed towards championing inclusivity, countering terrorism, promoting multilateralism, and advancing the critical role of women in the pursuit of peace and security. The prominent role the UAE plays in securing peace and security globally and in future-driven planning was also recognized by the membership.

The UAE is the only candidate for the Arab swing seat and received the endorsement of the League of Arab States Council at its 137th regular session Ministerial Meeting in March 2012. The UAE served on the Council previously in 1986-1987. Elections for the 2022-2023 term on the Security Council will be held in June 2021.

