UrduPoint.com

UAE Endorses Leaders’ Pledge For Nature At COP26

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE endorses Leaders’ Pledge for Nature at COP26

GLASGOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) The UAE has endorsed the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature that commits countries to taking the necessary steps to achieve sustainable development, and put nature and biodiversity on a path to recovery by 2030 as part of the UN’s Decade of Action.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, announced the endorsement of the pledge at a high-level event titled ‘The Way Forward: Bridging the gap on nature from COP26 to COP15’ – a joint event of the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) for Nature and People, and the Global Ocean Alliance.

The gathering was hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, France, and the UK in the presence of President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica.

Endorsed by the European Commission and 92 countries from all regions, the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature is a commitment to urgent and transformational actions aimed at addressing biodiversity loss, safeguarding the planet, and working collaboratively to achieve positive outcomes for nature, climate, and sustainable development. It highlights increasing the protection of the planet’s land and oceans through effectively managed protected areas as one of the actions to achieve these goals.

Almheiri said, "The UAE is proud to endorse the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature, committing to working with other nations to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, and sending a powerful message that there is no conflict between nature conservation and the economy. The move aligns with our unwavering dedication to protecting our environment and preserving it for future generations, instilled in our nation by the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

Emphasising the importance of addressing the dual challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change, she added, "The alarming magnitude of biodiversity loss can sometimes come across as an afterthought in the climate process, and it is critical that we as governments and stakeholders rally around dual-purpose deliverables.

Aligning our agendas for tackling biodiversity loss and climate change is the only way we can resolve them, and take decisive collective action to preserve our planet and the life on it for future generations."

The Minister noted that protected areas play a key role in safeguarding ecosystems that provide habitats for biodiversity, and contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation. The UAE has 49 protected areas that account for 15.5 percent of its territory. The country has achieved Aichi Target 11 for terrestrial protected areas that span 18.4 percent of its land territory, and marine protected areas that account for 12 percent of its marine and coastal territory.

The Leaders’ Pledge for Nature entails shifting land use and agricultural policies away from environmentally harmful practices for land and marine ecosystems, and significantly reducing air, land, and marine pollution, particularly by eliminating plastic leakage into the ocean by 2050. It calls for a transition to sustainable production, consumption, and food systems that meet people’s needs while remaining within planetary boundaries, and ensuring that future government policies and decisions factor in nature and environmental protection in a way that promotes biodiversity conservation, restoration, and sustainable use.

By joining the Pledge, countries recognise the crucial role of science and research in the fight against ecosystem degradation, biodiversity loss, and climate change, and commit to engaging the whole of society, including governments, academia, business, finance, and local communities with a focus on women and youth.

Related Topics

United Nations Business France UAE Quesada Alliance United Kingdom Costa Rica Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

45 minutes ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participatin ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.