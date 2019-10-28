UAE enter T20 playoffs as Ireland, Papua - New Guinea book place in finals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) The UAE cricketers have gone through to the playoffs in the T20 World Cup Qualifier after defeating Canada at the Zayed cricket Stadium this evening.

Canada won the toss and elected to bowl, taking two quick wickets in the first seven balls.

UAE batsman Mohammed Usman swiftly took control, scoring an unbeaten 89, the joint highest score of the tournament so far, as the UAE reached a total of 154 for 5. Canada could only manage 140 in response, giving the UAE a 14-run victory.

In the afternoon Group B match, Oman lost the chance to go top of the table, thanks to a spirited performance by Jersey.

With an opening partnership of 60, Jersey reached 141 for 7, despite an excellent spell of bowling from Mohammed Nadeem of 4 for 23.

In reply, Oman were 6 for 3 after two overs, before a spirited partnership led by Zeeshan Maqsood took them to 82 before the loss of the fourth wicket. Oman ended on 127 for 8, a victory by 14 runs for Jersey.

Earlier, Nigeria concluded their campaign with another defeat.

Scoring 81 for 8, they were swiftly overtaken by the Hong Kong batsmen, who reached 82 for the loss of 5 wickets, with a massive 77 balls remaining.

Ireland top Group B, thanks to Jersey's defeat of Oman, and earn an automatic place at next year's World Cup finals in Australia. Joining the UAE in the playoffs, which begin on Tuesday, are Oman and Hong Kong.

In Group A matches in Dubai's International Cricket Stadium, Papua -New Guinea overcame an awful start against Kenya, 6 wickets falling for 19 runs.

Norman Vanua pulled them together, scoring 54 runs to take PNG to 118.

In reply, the Kenyans could only reach 73, with Assad Vala taking 3 wickets for 7 and Nosaina Pokana 3 for 21. PNG top the Group A table, earning their ticket to Australia.

In the other Group A match, the Netherlands overcame Scotland by 4 wickets, with 18 balls to spare. The Scots opened with 130 for 8, the Dutch replying with 131 for 6.

The Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland go through to the playoffs.