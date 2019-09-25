UAE enters new frontier in development journey: Sarah Al Amiri

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has entered a new frontier in its development journey, said Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences on Wednesday.

The minister made her remarks as Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori embarks on a space mission to the International Space Station, ISS. The mission launch is expected to take place at 17:56 UAE time.

In a statement, Al Amiri said that UAE Mission 1, or 'Zayed's Ambition', confirms the UAE's drive to write a new chapter in global space exploration efforts.

"This momentous occasion marks years of hard work by our national cadres in the UAE National Space Programme," she noted, adding, that today, the UAE will enter a new frontier in its development journey as its very own Hazza Al Mansoori embarks on his mission to the International Space Station as the first Emirati astronaut.

The Minister congratulated the UAE leadership and people on the occasion, quoting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as saying that this space mission "will see the UAE create history and will mark our entry into the world of space exploration, inspiring future generations to aim for greater glory."