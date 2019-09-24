UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Entities To Invest Up To US$7 Billion In India-UAE Food Corridor: Indian Minister

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

UAE entities to invest up to US$7 billion in India-UAE food corridor: Indian minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) DUBAI, 24TH September 2019 (WAM) – UAE entities are expected to invest up to US$7 billion in India’s food sector in the next three years as part of the UAE-India food corridor project that aims to secure the UAE’s food security, an Indian minister told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

These entities, coordinated by Dubai-based Emaar Group, plan to invest up to US$5 billion in mega food parks and similar facilities in various Indian cities, and up to US$2 billion in contract farming, sourcing of agro commodities and related infrastructure, Piyush Goyal, Indian Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, has revealed.

Emaar in a statement issued to WAM on Tuesday said, "Emaar Group is coordinating with the Government of India in respect of the investment relating to food security in the UAE. The investment will be made by other UAE entities, the details of which will be declared at a later stage."

It was reported earlier that the idea of the joint food corridor for the UAE’s food security was inspired by India’s strategic petroleum reserve in Padur in south India, in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC. Likewise, the UAE could have a food reserve in India.

"They [UAE entities] have expressed their interest to invest up to US$5 billion in mega food parks, logistics and warehouse hubs, fruits and vegetable hubs in various Indian cities, which would create 200,000 jobs across India," said the minister who was in the UAE earlier this week on an official visit.

The proposed projects are in various cities, such as mega food parks in Kutch in western state of Gujarat and Aurangabad in western state of Maharashtra, Goyal said.

A food park in Pawarkheda in central state of Madhya Pradesh, logistics and warehouse hub in Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh, fruits and vegetables hub in Nashik and warehousing hub in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra are other projects, he explained.

The UAE entities plan to make an indicative investment up to US$2 billion in contract farming, sourcing of several agro commodities, setting up of food parks and other related infrastructure for food processing, the minister said.

They are considering western Indian states of Gujarat and Maharashtra for the proposed projects and the possibility of eight food parks is being currently evaluated, Goyal revealed.

The food export possibilities to the UAE and wider region are explored, which will turn into a win-win situation for both India and UAE, he said.

Reports in 2018 said that India had suggested to the UAE leadership it could be a partner in the UAE’s food security.

Although India grows enough food for its 1.3 billion people, 30 percent of that food is wasted for lack of appropriate infrastructure for storage, processing and transportation, which could be built by the UAE’s investments.

The UAE can buy the food produced by the project at a cheaper price while Indian farmers will get a comparatively better price for their crops.

Related Topics

India UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oil Visit Aurangabad Bhiwandi Buy Price Hub September 2018 2019 Commerce Government Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

3 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.