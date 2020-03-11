UrduPoint.com
UAE Environment Minister Named On Young Global Leaders 2020 List

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) The World Economic Forum, WEF, has selected Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, for membership of the forum of Young Global Leaders 2020, due to his key role, as a young government official, in the local and international efforts in the areas of climate and the environment.

Young Global Leaders was founded in 2004 by Klaus Schwab, the founder and chairman of WEF, with a mission to create a world where leaders take action for a sustainable future. At present, there are 1,300 members and alumni representing 52 countries.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi will join 114 leading change-makers under the age of 40 chosen this year to work on projects that have a significant impact on the global community.

The UAE Minister is among seven individuals representing young global leaders in the middle East and North Africa region.

This year's class includes a decorated Olympian and World Cup winner, the youngest Prime Minister of Finland, an accomplished and pioneering digital journalist in Africa, an advocate of social justice and reform in Nepal and a human rights lawyer fighting for an inclusive society in Ethiopia and beyond.

