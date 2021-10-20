UrduPoint.com

UAE Envoy, Bahrain's Minister Of Finance Discuss Boosting Relations

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, has met with Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Finance and National Economy, where they discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation to achieve their common interests.

During the meeting, held at the Minister's office in Manama, Sheikh Salman expressed his pride in the strong UAE-Bahrain ties, stressing the Kingdom's keenness to expand cooperation with the UAE across various sectors.

Sheikh Sultan, in turn, lauded the outstanding historical relations between the two countries at all levels, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.

