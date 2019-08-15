UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Envoy Presents Credentials To Papua New Guinea Governor-General

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

UAE envoy presents credentials to Papua New Guinea Governor-General

UAE Ambassador to Singapore Mohammed Omar Balfaqeeh has presented his credentials as the country's Non-Resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Sir Bob Dadae

PORT MORESBY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) UAE Ambassador to Singapore Mohammed Omar Balfaqeeh has presented his credentials as the country's Non-Resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Sir Bob Dadae.

Ambassador Balfaqeeh conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Papua New Guinea Governor-General.

Dadae, in turn, wished Balfaqeeh success in his diplomatic mission to enhance relations between the two countries.

A number of senior officials from both sides attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

UAE Singapore Papua New Guinea From

Recent Stories

Starvation likely killed Franco-Irish teen in Mala ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks rebound from early losses

5 minutes ago

Dubai to host Breakbulk Middle East in February 20 ..

16 minutes ago

AJK observes India's independence day as black da ..

5 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price up to US$60.98 pb

16 minutes ago

'Why didn't you play?' S. Korean fan flies to Swed ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.