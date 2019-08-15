UAE envoy presents credentials to Papua New Guinea Governor-General

UAE Ambassador to Singapore Mohammed Omar Balfaqeeh has presented his credentials as the country's Non-Resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Sir Bob Dadae

PORT MORESBY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) UAE Ambassador to Singapore Mohammed Omar Balfaqeeh has presented his credentials as the country's Non-Resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, to the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Sir Bob Dadae.

Ambassador Balfaqeeh conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Papua New Guinea Governor-General.

Dadae, in turn, wished Balfaqeeh success in his diplomatic mission to enhance relations between the two countries.

A number of senior officials from both sides attended the ceremony.