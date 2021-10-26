UrduPoint.com

UAE Envoy Presents Credentials To Polish President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) President Andrzej Duda of Poland has received the credentials of Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Poland, at the Presidential Palace in the Polish capital Warsaw, in the presence of several Polish officials.

The UAE envoy conveyed to President Duda the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Poland’s further progress and development.

The Polish President, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE government and people.

He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in her tasks to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her tasks.

Dr. Al Salami, in turn, expressed her pride at representing the UAE in Poland and her keenness to strengthen ties in a way that contributes to reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, they explored ways to develop cooperation especially the cooperation opportunities related to Poland's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai to achieve the aspirations of both countries and peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Warsaw Progress Poland 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Leopard Tanks Brought to West's Bo ..

Lukashenko Says Leopard Tanks Brought to West's Border With Belarus

3 seconds ago
 Historic prison package to be prelude to revolutio ..

Historic prison package to be prelude to revolutionary reforms in existing priso ..

4 seconds ago
 India can't suppress Kashmiris' voice: minister

India can't suppress Kashmiris' voice: minister

6 seconds ago
 SEC approves truck rest proposal on Al Dhaid Road

SEC approves truck rest proposal on Al Dhaid Road

17 minutes ago
 Tehran suffering worst drought in 50 years: water ..

Tehran suffering worst drought in 50 years: water official

12 seconds ago
 Soybean futures close lower

Soybean futures close lower

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.