UAE Envoy Presents Credentials To Prince Of Monaco

UAE envoy presents credentials to Prince of Monaco

MONACO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) Ali Abdullah Al Ahmad, UAE Ambassador to France, has presented a copy of his credentials as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Monaco, to Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Al Ahmad conveyed to Prince Albert the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Monaco and its people.

Prince Albert reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development.

He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his assignment in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Monaco and his keenness to strengthen cooperation in all fields and reinforce the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Monaco and ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

