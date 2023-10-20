UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Boudheib International Endurance Village

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2023 (WAM) – Two qualifying races were held today in the launch of the new Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Boudheib International Endurance Village.

The first 40 km-race saw the participation of 296 riders while the second 81.2 km-race was contested by 163 riders.

The races were held under the supervision of the UAE Equestrian and Racing federation.