UAE Equestrian And Racing Federation Launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 At Boudheib International Endurance Village

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 10:45 PM

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Boudheib International Endurance Village

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2023 (WAM) – Two qualifying races were held today in the launch of the new Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Boudheib International Endurance Village.

The first 40 km-race saw the participation of 296 riders while the second 81.2 km-race was contested by 163 riders.

The races were held under the supervision of the UAE Equestrian and Racing federation.

