UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Equips Dhale Hospitals With 14 Tonnes Of Medical Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:15 PM

UAE equips Dhale hospitals with 14 tonnes of medical supplies

An Emirati cargo plane carrying 14 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies arrived in Aden on Sunday

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) An Emirati cargo plane carrying 14 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies arrived in Aden on Sunday. The supplies are to be distributed to hospitals in the Dhale province, Yemen.

A representative of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Ali Al Kaabi, explained that the shipment has arrived only days following the opening of a new field hospital in the province which is being equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices and ambulances.

The UAE, via its humanitarian arm the ERC, continues its efforts to reinforce the healthcare sector in Dhale and in other liberated cities in Yemen; whether by providing medical supplies, refurbishing existing health centres, opening new facilities, or sending patients abroad for treatment.

Recently, the Al Nasr Hospital in Dhale received 655 oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment. The ERC also works closely with the National Programme for Medical Supply of the Yemeni Ministry of Health, as well as the World Health Organisation, to supply various healthcare requirements to Yemenis.

Related Topics

World Yemen UAE Aden Sunday Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 430 inmates ahead of E ..

18 minutes ago

Rehmani seeks UN intervention in worsening IOK sit ..

14 minutes ago

Scientists create shape changing robot controlled ..

14 minutes ago

Pest scouting must to save cotton

14 minutes ago

Trump signs two year budget deal to boost spending ..

14 minutes ago

Brazil &#039;would welcome&#039; BRICS-like bloc w ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.