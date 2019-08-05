UAE equips Dhale hospitals with 14 tonnes of medical supplies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Emirati cargo plane carrying 14 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies arrived in Aden on Sunday

An Emirati cargo plane carrying 14 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies arrived in Aden on Sunday. The supplies are to be distributed to hospitals in the Dhale province, Yemen.

A representative of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Ali Al Kaabi, explained that the shipment has arrived only days following the opening of a new field hospital in the province which is being equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices and ambulances.

The UAE, via its humanitarian arm the ERC, continues its efforts to reinforce the healthcare sector in Dhale and in other liberated cities in Yemen; whether by providing medical supplies, refurbishing existing health centres, opening new facilities, or sending patients abroad for treatment.

Recently, the Al Nasr Hospital in Dhale received 655 oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment. The ERC also works closely with the National Programme for Medical Supply of the Yemeni Ministry of Health, as well as the World Health Organisation, to supply various healthcare requirements to Yemenis.