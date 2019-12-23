UrduPoint.com
UAE, Eretria Decades Of Distinguished Relations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:45 PM

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) The UAE and Eretria have enjoyed strong historic relations established since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued its development and progress with the support of the leadership of the two countries that contributed to enhancing cooperation and has positive results on both countries.

In the light of these decades old strong relations, the UAE citizens have the privilege of entering Eretria without a pre-entry visa, which mirrors the country's pioneering international stature, which has opened wide horizons for Emiratis citizens to access all sectors, especially in the tourist, investment and trade domains in Eretria.

The strong relations are sustaining thanks to the directives of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Eretria, Isaias Afwerki for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

In this framework, the current visit of the Eritrean President is an addition to the strong relations between the two counties and opens new horizons of cooperation in all fields.

