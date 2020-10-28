UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakistan: Bill Gates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th October 2020 (WAM) - Bill Gates, the Co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, has commended the commitment of the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the global fight against polio.

"The UAE is an essential partner in stopping polio in Pakistan.

Thank you @MohamedBinZayed for your continued commitment to polio eradication," Gates said on his Twitter account.

Bill Gates' comment came as the Emirates Polio Campaign, EPC, announced it administered over 28 million vaccine doses in Pakistan between July and September 2020, reaching over 16 million children as part of its recognition of World Polio Day.

This comes on the heels of the EPC’s recent announcement that it had completed the world’s first polio vaccination campaign since the outbreak of COVID-19 this spring.