UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Essential Partner In Stopping Polio In Pakistan: Bill Gates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakistan: Bill Gates

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th October 2020 (WAM) - Bill Gates, the Co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, has commended the commitment of the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the global fight against polio.

"The UAE is an essential partner in stopping polio in Pakistan.

Thank you @MohamedBinZayed for your continued commitment to polio eradication," Gates said on his Twitter account.

Bill Gates' comment came as the Emirates Polio Campaign, EPC, announced it administered over 28 million vaccine doses in Pakistan between July and September 2020, reaching over 16 million children as part of its recognition of World Polio Day.

This comes on the heels of the EPC’s recent announcement that it had completed the world’s first polio vaccination campaign since the outbreak of COVID-19 this spring.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polio Twitter UAE Abu Dhabi Bill Gates July September October 2020 Million

Recent Stories

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai’s creative district extends support to Leb ..

51 minutes ago

FIFA&#039;s chief tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED7 bn driven by property sector

1 hour ago

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.