UAE, Estonia Growing Industrial, Trade Cooperation

Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2021) The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has reviewed the prospects of consolidating ties with the Republic of Estonia on the basis of promoting common interests.

This came as Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of both the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, received the former President of the Republic of Estonia, Toomas Hendrik, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting, which was held at the FCCI HQ in Dubai, discussed ways of fostering cooperation in the areas where Estonia boasts a commercial and industrial edge, notably electronic services and digitalization , as well as cyber security.

Al Mazrouei underlined the need to grow cooperation between the Emirati and Estonian private sectors by taking advantage of the opportunities up for grabs for both sides.

He expressed the readiness of the FCCI to harness all their available resources and capabilities in order to strengthen the relationship between the private sectors in both countries.

