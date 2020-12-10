UAE, Estonia Political Consultations Committee discusses means of bolstering cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) The first edition of the Political Consultations Committee between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia began Thursday remotely via video conferencing.

The Emirati side was chaired by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at MoFAIC, while the Estonian side was chaired by Ryan Temsar, Deputy and Assistant Minister for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

The two sides reviewed their countries' experience in combatting COVID-19 and the UAE's humanitarian efforts in this regard, as well as its assistance to affected countries, highlighting the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in the fight against the pandemic.

The two sides also reviewed joint cooperation, ways to enhance bilateral relations, and regional and international developments. They also reviewed joint cooperation with regional and international organisations in assisting with issues and challenges facing the region and the world.