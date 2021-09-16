UAE, Estonia sign MoU to establish joint business council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) The UAE and the Republic of Estonia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the UAE-Estonia business Council to enhance bilateral economic and trade relations.

The MoU was signed during the UAE-Estonia Business Forum, which was organised recently in Dubai by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

On the sidelines of the forum, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, met with an Estonian delegation, headed by Andres Sutt, Estonia's Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology, to discuss ways of enhancing relations between their countries, especially in the digital economy and artificial intelligence fields.

The meeting also touched on the exceptional opportunities that Expo 2020 Dubai will provide to Estonia to showcase its leading initiatives in digital transformation.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Peeter Raudsepp, CEO of Enterprise Estonia, in the presence of Hamid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Jaan Reinhold, Estonia's Ambassador to the UAE; Risto Kaljurand, Advisor to the Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology; and Ege Devon, Chief Representative Officer, Enterprise Estonia GCC.

Moreover, the forum saw a huge high-level turnout from both sides, where they expressed their countries’ desire to enhance trade and investment relations, a testament to which will be the establishment of the UAE-Estonia Business Council.