UAE, Ethiopia agree to accelerate defence cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The UAE and Ethiopia have agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and military cooperation under a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, inked today on the sidelines of ongoing 16th Dubai Airshow.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, who signed the MoU with Ethiopian Defence Minister Lemma Megersa, said the agreement underscores the UAE's commitment to consolidating partnerships and cooperation with its international partners.

For his part, the Ethiopian defence minister affirmed his country's keenness to advance Emirati-Ethiopian defence cooperation in order to serve mutual interests.