UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan’ in Addis Ababa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the African Union (AU), and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have held a “High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan” in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 14, 2025.

Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya, António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission and representatives of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), attended the humanitarian conference, along with regional and international countries, and leading international organisations.

The conference aimed to mobilise regional and global support to address Sudan’s catastrophic humanitarian crisis, and deliver a strong unified call for a humanitarian ceasefire during the month of Ramadan. In this regard, numerous countries joined the UAE’s call for a humanitarian pause, and an end to the war.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, stated, “Today, as we approach the holy month of Ramadan, the UAE, together with the Government of Ethiopia, the AU, and IGAD, convened nation states and international organisations in Addis Ababa to renew commitments to alleviate the suffering.

“As the first conference for Sudan to take place this year, this landmark event will serve as a catalyst for future conferences that are scheduled to assist the people of Sudan. The UAE is steadfastly collaborating with regional, African and international partners to provide assistance by all available means.

“We urge the warring parties to honour this sacred period by implementing a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure the safe, urgent, and unhindered access of essential humanitarian aid to those most in need, in particular children, the elderly and women.”

More importantly, he added, there is no “veto” on humanitarian access, and called on the international community to intensify its efforts to ensure that humanitarian assistance is able to reach those in need across the world. He emphasised that no entity should have the right to arbitrarily challenge lifesaving assistance.

He underlined that the UAE continues to be one of the leading countries in providing aid to alleviate the humanitarian crisis faced by the brotherly Sudanese people.

In this regard, the UAE has provided an additional US$ 200 million of humanitarian aid, bringing the total contribution to US$600.4 million since the outbreak of the conflict. Over the past decade, the UAE has provided US$3.5 billion in aid to the Sudanese people, underscoring its dedication to helping those in need during times of crisis.

Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position in calling for an immediate ceasefire, and addressing the severe humanitarian crisis through the provision of urgent relief aid in a way that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for development and prosperity.

For his part, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, said: “As a close neighbor and sister nation, Ethiopia stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan during these challenging times. Our two countries are deeply interdependent, bound by generations of shared struggles, aspirations, and cultural ties.

“Over the past six years, Ethiopia has actively supported Sudan’s peace and stability and contributed to its economic endeavors by providing electricity through a dedicated transmission line.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union Commission, Chairperson, stated, “The intolerable conflict in Sudan is a testament of a failure of leadership by the belligerents to give their country and all Sudanese a chance to peace, justice, and dignity and the homeland.

“This situation and the continued refusal by those waging this enforced global conflict to release Sudan from war and the continued fracture is one of the greatest moral and political failures of all time. I therefore reiterate yet again for the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces and their allies to immediately and unconditionally embrace a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

“This will pave the way for an inclusive Sudanese political dialogue to address the deep-rooted causes of the conflict and reset Sudan to all constitutional order and standard.”

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD Executive Secretary, stated, “The future of millions of Sudanese hangs in the balance, and history has charged us with the responsibility to act. Now more than ever, we must move beyond pledges and focus on practical, coordinated interventions that alleviate the suffering and lay the foundation for long-term recovery for the people and the Republic of Sudan."

