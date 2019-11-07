UrduPoint.com
UAE-Ethiopia Consultative Political Committee Holds First Meeting

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

UAE-Ethiopia Consultative Political Committee holds first meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The first session of the Consultative Political Committee between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs kicked off in Abu Dhabi today.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and State Minister of African and middle East Affairs Hirut Zemene led the respective sides.

Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, and Suleiman Dedefo, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the UAE, attended the session along with the accompanying delegation.

The meeting touched upon joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to further develop bilateral relations in various fields. The two sides also reviewed current regional and international developments and discussed a number of issues of common concern.

The two sides agreed to hold a second session of political consultation in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa at a date to be agreed upon later.

