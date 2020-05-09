UAE, Ethiopia discuss cultural cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Dr. Hirut Kassaw, Ethiopian Minister of Culture and Tourism, explored the prospects for cooperation in the cultural and innovative fields.

The ministers discussed ways of promoting their cultural heritage jointly through initiatives that highlight folklore arts and archaeological sites inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

They agreed to set up a joint task force to follow up these projects after the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Kaabi briefed the Ethiopian minister about preventive measures taken by the UAE since the outbreak of the health crisis and efforts being made by other state institutions to ensure the sustainability of life such as working from home and distance learning.

Ethiopian Ambassador to the UAE, Suleiman Dedefo, appreciated Al Kaabi's gesture to reach out to Ethiopia at this critical time, affirming that the formation of the joint team of culture and art experts would expand the scope of cooperation in these areas.