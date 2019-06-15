UrduPoint.com
UAE, EU Discuss Bolstering Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, received the Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, EEAS, Helga Maria Schmid, at the FNC headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the UAE and European Union, EU, in a number of areas in view of the existing partnership between the two sides and their keenness on achieving international security and stability.

The meeting also tackled the role of parliaments in achieving the interests of people and countries and extending cultural communication bridges and other issues of mutual interest.

The two sides emphasised the importance of dialogue and cultural communications at various government, parliamentary, institutional and organisational levels and the significance of adopting peaceful solutions for various crises being witnessed regionally and globally. They also discussed ways to enhance relations between the two sides in all domains.

