UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group Discusses Cooperation With Lithuanian Parliament
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Members of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, Chairperson of the Group, held discussions with Modesta Petrauskaitė, Head of the Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with the UAE, today at FNC headquarters.
During the meeting, Falkinaz emphasised the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Lithuania across various sectors.
She highlighted the importance of enhancing parliamentary ties to keep pace with the evolving relations between the two countries.
This includes continuous communication between the parliamentary friendship committees, exchanging legislative expertise, and coordinating through parliamentary diplomacy on matters of mutual interest in international parliamentary forums.
Modesta Petrauskaitė reaffirmed the depth of cooperation between Lithuania and the UAE. She also underscored the significance of strengthening parliamentary relations through mutual visits and expertise exchange, which would support the strategic directions of both nations' governments.
