UrduPoint.com

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group Participates In Climate Change Seminar

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:15 PM

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Members of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Federal National Council (FNC) participated in a seminar titled "Climate Change and Energy in the Gulf".

The seminar was held in collaboration with the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula.

The FNC delegation highlighted the UAE’s efforts in the areas of climate change and energy, the launch of the UAE Climate Neutrality 2050 Initiative and the country’s hosting of COP28 in 2023.

They added the UAE is collaborating with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi to launch the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) Platform.

During the event, Hannah Neumann, Head of the Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula, said the challenges posed by climate change are receiving significant attention in the Gulf region and Europe. A total of 196 countries have ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, including in the Gulf region and Europe, she noted.

The meeting’s participants also reviewed a study titled "Cooperation between GCC Countries and the European Union in Climate Change and Clean Energy".

Related Topics

Europe Parliament European Union UAE Abu Dhabi Paris Event Agreement

Recent Stories

NPO conducts awareness session on launching Produc ..

NPO conducts awareness session on launching Productivity Movement at MCCI

37 seconds ago
 Australian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange ..

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling

39 seconds ago
 KP CM terms peaceful holding of LB polls as govt's ..

KP CM terms peaceful holding of LB polls as govt's prime responsibility

40 seconds ago
 NACTA drafts NCVEP 2021 after consultation with st ..

NACTA drafts NCVEP 2021 after consultation with stakeholders

42 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

26 minutes ago
 Energy Minister Sindh reviews installation of sola ..

Energy Minister Sindh reviews installation of solar plant at Govt Pilot Higher S ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.