UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Members of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Federal National Council (FNC) participated in a seminar titled "Climate Change and Energy in the Gulf".

The seminar was held in collaboration with the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula.

The FNC delegation highlighted the UAE’s efforts in the areas of climate change and energy, the launch of the UAE Climate Neutrality 2050 Initiative and the country’s hosting of COP28 in 2023.

They added the UAE is collaborating with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi to launch the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) Platform.

During the event, Hannah Neumann, Head of the Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula, said the challenges posed by climate change are receiving significant attention in the Gulf region and Europe. A total of 196 countries have ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, including in the Gulf region and Europe, she noted.

The meeting’s participants also reviewed a study titled "Cooperation between GCC Countries and the European Union in Climate Change and Clean Energy".