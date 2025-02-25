UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, held a discussion session today at the Council's HQ in Abu Dhabi with the Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula at the European Parliament, headed by Reinhold Lopatka.

Ghobash, emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two sides, reflecting the strategic partnership between the the UAE and the EU nations.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ghobash said the visit of European Parliament delegation presents an opportunity to enhance discussions on issues of mutual interest at various levels, as well as a chance to listen to the delegation’s perspectives and explore ways to develop parliamentary cooperation to be more effective in achieving common goals and serve as a bridge for consultation and coordination.

He emphasised that the partnership between the United Arab Emirates and European Union countries is witnessing remarkable development and serves as a model to be emulated, noting the UAE has become the EU’s largest trading partner in the Arabian Gulf and the middle East, with relations between the two sides standing out as a model in political, economic, security, and energy fields.

For his part, the Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula at the European Parliament praised the progress in bilateral relations between the UAE and EU countries and the advancements achieved at various levels, particularly in areas of technology. He emphasised that the partnership between the UAE and the EU is built on mutual respect and shared interests.