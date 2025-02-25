Open Menu

UAE, European Parliament Bolstering Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM

UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, held a discussion session today at the Council's HQ in Abu Dhabi with the Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula at the European Parliament, headed by Reinhold Lopatka.

Ghobash, emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two sides, reflecting the strategic partnership between the the UAE and the EU nations.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ghobash said the visit of European Parliament delegation presents an opportunity to enhance discussions on issues of mutual interest at various levels, as well as a chance to listen to the delegation’s perspectives and explore ways to develop parliamentary cooperation to be more effective in achieving common goals and serve as a bridge for consultation and coordination.

He emphasised that the partnership between the United Arab Emirates and European Union countries is witnessing remarkable development and serves as a model to be emulated, noting the UAE has become the EU’s largest trading partner in the Arabian Gulf and the middle East, with relations between the two sides standing out as a model in political, economic, security, and energy fields.

For his part, the Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula at the European Parliament praised the progress in bilateral relations between the UAE and EU countries and the advancements achieved at various levels, particularly in areas of technology. He emphasised that the partnership between the UAE and the EU is built on mutual respect and shared interests.

Related Topics

Technology Parliament European Union UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Progress United Arab Emirates Middle East Arab

Recent Stories

UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations

50 seconds ago
 Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography A ..

Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian ..

UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President

46 minutes ago
 Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches ..

Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi on April 8

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadiu ..

1 hour ago
 Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held

Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held

1 hour ago
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit des ..

CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal

1 hour ago

NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o ..

1 hour ago
 SSP Operations inspects security arrangements acro ..

SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF

Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF

1 hour ago
 Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regula ..

Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework

1 hour ago
 Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic coop ..

Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East