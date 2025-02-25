UAE, European Parliament Bolstering Relations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, held a discussion session today at the Council's HQ in Abu Dhabi with the Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula at the European Parliament, headed by Reinhold Lopatka.
Ghobash, emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two sides, reflecting the strategic partnership between the the UAE and the EU nations.
At the beginning of the meeting, Ghobash said the visit of European Parliament delegation presents an opportunity to enhance discussions on issues of mutual interest at various levels, as well as a chance to listen to the delegation’s perspectives and explore ways to develop parliamentary cooperation to be more effective in achieving common goals and serve as a bridge for consultation and coordination.
He emphasised that the partnership between the United Arab Emirates and European Union countries is witnessing remarkable development and serves as a model to be emulated, noting the UAE has become the EU’s largest trading partner in the Arabian Gulf and the middle East, with relations between the two sides standing out as a model in political, economic, security, and energy fields.
For his part, the Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula at the European Parliament praised the progress in bilateral relations between the UAE and EU countries and the advancements achieved at various levels, particularly in areas of technology. He emphasised that the partnership between the UAE and the EU is built on mutual respect and shared interests.
Recent Stories
UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations
Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced
UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President
Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi on April 8
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadiu ..
Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o ..
SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad
Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF
Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework
Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations50 seconds ago
-
Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced16 minutes ago
-
Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme, bolstering UAE climat ..31 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President46 minutes ago
-
Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi on April 81 hour ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disaster Medicine Programm ..2 hours ago
-
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% stake in Tendam2 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia3 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury3 hours ago
-
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership3 hours ago
-
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards3 hours ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague Basketball3 hours ago