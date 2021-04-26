UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, European Union Host Workshops On Combating Money Laundering And Terrorist Financing

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE, European Union host workshops on combating money laundering and terrorist financing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) held a virtual workshop with European Union officials on 5th and 6th April, discussing the importance of a multi-agency approach to parallel investigations.

The sessions explored ways to employ Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) intelligence to disrupt and dismantle illicit networks. The sessions also addressed cooperation among relevant institutional participants on the domestic and international levels.

Key law enforcement entities across the UAE benefited from the skills and knowledge exchange, including the Ministry of Interior and the Public Prosecution.

The workshops focused on the importance of knowledge and discussed building a standardised and comprehensive understanding of criminality and the individuals involved in organised crime across the country, in addition to the interconnectedness of international organised crime networks.

Also, it focused on understanding the joint assessment and analysis of collective knowledge with the aim of maximising the understanding of organised crime at all levels. The workshop also discussed the aspect of response, using a common assessment approach to identify, prioritise, and coordinate a response at the tactical and strategic levels.

Glenn McDowell, EU AML/CFT Global Facility expert, said, "Financial crime is growing in sophistication and complexity, so we are delighted to be able to share our respective knowledge, skills, and experience with the UAE. The reality across most countries is that different government agencies are involved at various stages of tackling financial or other serious crimes, including the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of offences and the recovery of the proceeds of crime.

"Using parallel financial investigations and increasing cooperation and better information sharing between different government agencies and internationally at each stage of the fight against serious crimes is key to enhancing our ongoing prevention efforts.

"

Amna Fikri, Director of the Economic and Trade Affairs Department at MoFAIC, stated, "I would like to thank the European Union for partnering with us to host this important session. Financial investigations are data intensive. Parallel investigations enable us to bring together cross-sectorial and cross-jurisdictional expertise. This means that information is better shared and effectively used to avoid duplication and sharpen the pursuit of financial crime by accelerating the identification of links between where the money comes from, who receives it, when it is received, and where it is deposited."

Fikri added, "The more information available in understanding criminal activity, the better we can become at spotting patterns and areas of interest. Key UAE agencies benefited from these informative sessions, especially the in-depth discussion on the framework for inter-agency collaboration, which is the cornerstone of an effective supervisory and enforcement architecture."

The joint training sessions hosted with the European Union form a key part of the UAE’s wide range of actions to strengthen its efforts in the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, including initiatives to facilitate domestic and international cooperation. In March, the UAE hosted similar workshops with the US Department of the Treasury, and Revenue and Customs of the United Kingdom.

Established in 2017 by the European Commission, the EU Global Facility on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism aims to support third countries in their efforts to prevent money laundering and cut off access to funding for individual terrorists and terrorist organisations.

Financed by the Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments, the project is implemented by Expertise France, in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and Northern Ireland Cooperation Overseas.

Related Topics

Terrorist Exchange France European Union UAE Ireland United Kingdom Money March April Criminals 2017 All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 8,803 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

13 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing wife in faisalab ..

13 minutes ago

"Babar, best in the world at the moment" says Mian ..

13 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

13 minutes ago

Students can register for NSTC-18 till April 30

17 minutes ago

New Covid restrictions in Thailand as cases rise

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.