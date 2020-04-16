UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Evacuates 11 Foreign Nationals Stranded In Socotra

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

UAE evacuates 11 foreign nationals stranded in Socotra

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The UAE evacuated 11 foreign nationals from the Yemeni island of Socotra. The individuals, who were stranded in Socotra after visiting the island for tourism, came from countries including the US, UK, France, Germany, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

"As part of our commitment to cooperating with countries working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAE has evacuated a number of foreign nationals from Socotra. The evacuated tourists landed in the UAE, where they are receiving the necessary healthcare to ensure their safety before flying back to their home countries," said Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Belhoul added, "This humanitarian initiative comes in response to a request by several countries and in line with the UAE’s policy of constructive cooperation with their respective governments."

"The UAE is committed to supporting countries and people affected by the COVID-19 crisis and believes that the international community must come together to overcome this crisis."

The tourists evacuated by the UAE were on a month-long visit to Socotra since the 11th of March, before their flights were cancelled due to travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

UK France UAE Visit Germany South Africa Switzerland Netherlands March From

Recent Stories

ITC announces 1,091,580 transactions during Q1 of ..

2 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute offers talks online

17 minutes ago

Abrarul Haq will do online concert for charity

24 minutes ago

Google’s free virtual workshops for small-medium ..

27 minutes ago

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif to explain assets inher ..

46 minutes ago

Rs 704m distributed under PM Ehsaas Kafalat progra ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.