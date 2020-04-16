UAE evacuates 11 foreign nationals stranded in Socotra

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The UAE evacuated 11 foreign nationals from the Yemeni island of Socotra. The individuals, who were stranded in Socotra after visiting the island for tourism, came from countries including the US, UK, France, Germany, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

"As part of our commitment to cooperating with countries working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAE has evacuated a number of foreign nationals from Socotra. The evacuated tourists landed in the UAE, where they are receiving the necessary healthcare to ensure their safety before flying back to their home countries," said Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Belhoul added, "This humanitarian initiative comes in response to a request by several countries and in line with the UAE’s policy of constructive cooperation with their respective governments."

"The UAE is committed to supporting countries and people affected by the COVID-19 crisis and believes that the international community must come together to overcome this crisis."

The tourists evacuated by the UAE were on a month-long visit to Socotra since the 11th of March, before their flights were cancelled due to travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.