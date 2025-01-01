UAE Evacuates 127 Injured People, Patients, Family Members From Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 12:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 31st December, 2024 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has conducted the 23rd evacuation flight on Tuesday, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), as part of a humanitarian initiative to evacuate 55 critically wounded people and patients from the Gaza Strip – including children and cancer patients in need of extensive treatment – from Ramon airport in Israel, via Karam Abu Salam crossing, to receive medical treatment in the country’s hospitals, accompanied by 72 family members.
The evacuation of the injured Palestinians and cancer patients is part of the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, in October 2023, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in the UAE's hospitals. So far, 2,254 patients and family members have arrived in the UAE.
This initiative demonstrates the urgent need for humanitarian intervention to save lives and reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing catastrophic situation.
The UAE’s various lines of communication continue to facilitate the humanitarian efforts to assist the people of Gaza, and extend a helping hand during their time of need.
The UAE has undertaken robust efforts to provide advanced healthcare to sick and severely injured Palestinians. Since it began operations on December 2nd, 2023, the UAE field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip has treated 50,489 cases. Moreover, since its launch in February 2024, the hospital floating ship anchored in Al-Arish Port has treated 8,597 cases so far.
Notably, the UAE has provided approximately 50,000 tonnes of urgent aid, including food, medical, and relief supplies to the brotherly Palestinian people, to support them during the ongoing critical circumstances.
