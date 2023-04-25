UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 06:15 PM

UAE evacuates its citizens and nationalities of number of countries from Sudan, prioritises most vulnerable groups

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) The UAE has evacuated its citizens and nationals of a number of countries from the Republic of Sudan.

The UAE has also provided hosting and care services for 19 different nationalities during its evacuation operation to the city of Port Sudan, in preparation for facilitating departures. The evacuees will be hosted in the UAE before being transferred to their home countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) announced that in line with its commitments to humanitarian assistance and strengthening global cooperation and solidarity, the UAE has evacuated its citizens and nationals of a number of countries from Sudan, aligned with its humanitarian values based on providing protection for civilians, and extending assistance to countries in times of need.

In this regard, the UAE has prioritised the sick, children, the elderly and women as the most vulnerable groups during the evacuations.

The Ministry has expressed the UAE's commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve the interests of the Sudanese people. Furthermore, the Ministry stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to secure a ceasefire and to return to the political process and dialogue to achieve progress in the transitional phase, in order to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

