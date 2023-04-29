UAE evacuation plane carrying its citizens, nationals of various countries, and vulnerable groups arrives from Sudan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th April 2023 (WAM) – A UAE evacuation plane arrived from Sudan carrying Emirati citizens and nationals of 16 countries, including vulnerable groups of the sick, children, elderly, and women, who are among the UAE's top priorities in light of clashes occurring in Sudan since the middle of this month. The UAE will host them in the country and provide all necessary services prior to their transfer to their countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed the success of the evacuation carried out by the UAE as part of its humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity.

The Ministry stated that this comes in continuation of its humanitarian approach in providing protection for civilians and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.

The Ministry underscored the UAE's commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, promoting a return to the agreed political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to foster political stability and security in Sudan.

The UAE has worked to host and provide care services to 19 nationalities during their evacuation to the city of Port Sudan.