UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circumstances: Saif bin Zayed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, today said that the UAE excels in dealing with all crises and exceptional circumstances and has made positivity the basis of its developmental drive.

"This achievement is attributed to the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," he added.

H.H. Sheikh Saif made these remarks while addressing the meeting of the UAE Government, held remotely today under the title, "Preparing for the Post-COVID-19 Period." The meeting is convening from 10th to 12th May, with the participation of ministers, general secretaries of executive councils, and officials from over 100 Federal and local government agencies, as well as global experts, researchers and strategic planners in various areas of government work.

Sheikh Saif stressed that the UAE Government is able to achieve more successes thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to ensure the readiness of national cadres before any crisis erupts, affirming that Sheikh Mohammed’s positivity has created an environment where team spirit is central, delivering the future and learning from past experience.

"The UAE, therefore, is able to deliver the future and be in a better position to respond to the challenges of the post-COVID-19 era," he added.

Sheikh Saif said that the UAE has joined the ranks of developed countries and is able to utilise the successful experience and outcome of the World Government Summit, a global platform for governments to learn and transfer their experiences.

He added that at the time when other countries are only grappling with the domestic repercussions of the spread of the coronavirus, UAE has developed its capabilities to not just help its citizens stranded overseas, but also to help those from various brotherly and friendly countries.