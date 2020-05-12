UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Excels In Addressing Crises, Exceptional Circumstances: Saif Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:15 AM

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circumstances: Saif bin Zayed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, today said that the UAE excels in dealing with all crises and exceptional circumstances and has made positivity the basis of its developmental drive.

"This achievement is attributed to the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," he added.

H.H. Sheikh Saif made these remarks while addressing the meeting of the UAE Government, held remotely today under the title, "Preparing for the Post-COVID-19 Period." The meeting is convening from 10th to 12th May, with the participation of ministers, general secretaries of executive councils, and officials from over 100 Federal and local government agencies, as well as global experts, researchers and strategic planners in various areas of government work.

Sheikh Saif stressed that the UAE Government is able to achieve more successes thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to ensure the readiness of national cadres before any crisis erupts, affirming that Sheikh Mohammed’s positivity has created an environment where team spirit is central, delivering the future and learning from past experience.

"The UAE, therefore, is able to deliver the future and be in a better position to respond to the challenges of the post-COVID-19 era," he added.

Sheikh Saif said that the UAE has joined the ranks of developed countries and is able to utilise the successful experience and outcome of the World Government Summit, a global platform for governments to learn and transfer their experiences.

He added that at the time when other countries are only grappling with the domestic repercussions of the spread of the coronavirus, UAE has developed its capabilities to not just help its citizens stranded overseas, but also to help those from various brotherly and friendly countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

32 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

32 minutes ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

47 minutes ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

2 hours ago

UAE underlines commitment to fighting COVID-19, pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.