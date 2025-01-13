UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International officials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) International officials participating in the 15th session of the IRENA Assembly have emphasised the UAE's exceptional leadership in energy transition projects and initiatives that contribute to achieving the global target of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the meetings, which began yesterday in Abu Dhabi as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, they emphasised that the UAE is a regional leader in solar energy and photovoltaic solar projects. The country has led massive projects reinforcing its position as a regional and global hub for renewable energy production.

In this context, Sonia Dunlop, CEO of the Global Solar Council, the international association for the photovoltaic solar energy industry, noted their collaboration with governments and companies across the middle East to achieve the ambitious global renewable energy target, much of which is based on photovoltaic solar energy and storage.

She confirmed that the renewable energy projects launched by the UAE, which enhance its renewable energy production portfolio at the national level and across the GCC, reflect the leadership's ambition.

She drew attention that the GCC countries and the broader Middle East still require more projects to meet the global target.

Dunlop also pointed out that in 2024, around 600 gigawatts of solar energy were delivered globally, expecting demand for solar-generated electricity to exceed 650 gigawatts this year.

Regarding the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week events, which will run until 18th January, Dunlop emphasised the significance of this global event and the UAE's participation as part of the communities leading the deployment of renewable energy sources from the UAE capital to the rest of the world. The event reflects global ambitions to advance sustainable energy goals.

Meanwhile, Jakob Lau Holst, CEO of the Global Wind Organisation (GWO), which specialises in training technicians and the workforce in the renewable energy sector, stated that the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week offers a unique opportunity to build awareness about scaling up renewable energy sources.

He said that he looks forward to attracting more skills and technicians to the global renewable energy sector from both the UAE and abroad, through introducing the organisation's work during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025. The GWO will participate in several workshops, including one on scaling up renewable energy sources.

The CEO of GWO explained that his organisation has trained many renewable energy technicians from the Middle East, with a total of approximately 590 technicians from 50 countries.

Given the limited use of wind energy in Middle Eastern countries, the GWO confirmed its collaboration with the Global Solar Council to expand its network in the UAE and the region by enhancing its work with solar energy communities and introducing training standards for solar energy.