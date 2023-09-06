Open Menu

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF Launches Its Website

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) The Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (EO AML/CTF) announced today the launch of its website, www.amlctf.gov.ae.

The step represents EO AML/CTF’s commitment to transparency, information dissemination, and collaboration in the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism, and demonstrates the efforts made by the UAE in the area of AML/CFT.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Director-General of the EO AML/CTF, commended the website as an important resource for national and international partners in the fight against financial crime.

He said, “The Executive Office was set up to oversee the implementation of the UAE’s National AML/CFT Strategy and National Action Plan and to monitor all relevant authorities in the country to ensure their compliance with local and international standards and requirements. The development of the website illustrates the UAE ongoing commitment to sustain the AML/CFT framework and enhance the transparency and communication channels with all partners and stakeholders.

"We invite all those involved in improving national and international coordination and cooperation on AML/CFT issues at the policy, strategic and operational levels, and interested parties and individuals, to use it as a central repository of up-to-date resources and information on the subject.”

Mohamed Shalo, Director of Communication and Strategic Partnerships at EO AML/CTF, added that the website has been designed to enhance a timely flow of authoritative and accurate information to assist national and international partners in combatting illicit financial flows.

“The newly unveiled website showcases an array of valuable resources and features designed to enhance public awareness, facilitate regulatory compliance, and foster cooperation among stakeholders both nationally and internationally. With a user-friendly interface and comprehensive content, the website serves as a central hub of information for individuals, businesses, financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and international partners seeking information in their anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism activities," he stated.

The website provides in-depth information on the UAE’s national AML/CFT strategy and framework under the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, and the follow up by EO AML/CTF.

Resources available to visitors include relevant legal documents in a section covering AML/CFT laws and regulations, as well as policy papers and risk assessments.

Information on national coordination activities currently carried out by the EO AML/CTF with various Federal and emirate level agencies, domestic and international partnerships, MoUs, and event calendars that will be updated continuously.

The latest news regarding the EO AML/CTF is also available, as well as consultation papers of the UAE’s Public-Private Partnership Sub-Committee.

Related Topics

UAE Hub Money Event All

Recent Stories

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

4 minutes ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

8 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

2 hours ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

2 hours ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorith ..

Vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorithm Technologies at vivo 2023 Im ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate chan ..

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate change on displaced communities in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East