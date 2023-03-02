UAE Executive Office of Anti-money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing announced as gold sponsor of World Police Summit 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) The Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (EO AML/CTF) has announced its participation in the 2023 edition of the World Police Summit as gold sponsor.

The Summit will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7th-9th March.

The World Police Summit is the largest convention for policing and law enforcement officials globally and is held for the second time under the umbrella of the UAE Ministry of Interior and hosted by Dubai Police.

The Summit organisers are expecting a strong turnout of upward of 15,000 domestic and international participants.

The three-day exhibition and conference has a programme featuring over 200 speakers, with more than 250 exhibitors taking part in the event.

The Summit programme has been tailored to feature in-depth discussions about the immediate priorities and challenges facing police forces and law enforcement agencies around the world, as well as new emerging technologies that are used to mitigate crime.

The EO AML/CFT will sponsor the “Financing Crime and Anti-Money Laundering” track of the Crime Prevention Conference.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Director General of the EO AML/CTF, commented on the important role of the Summit bringing together a wide range of professionals in law enforcement and policing to facilitate coordinated action that stops financial crime.

Al Zaabi also explained that “the best way of us getting ahead of financial crime is by being alert and through joined up action and joined up intelligence. Overseeing the UAE's National AML/CFT Strategy and Agenda, the actions of the Executive Office of AML/CTF have made it easier to drive real and radical change, share intelligence and quickly respond to evolving threats, and spotting and stopping financial crime.”

He added, “Fighting financial crime can never be left to one body or one team. It takes action and vigilance across all sectors and actors. I call it the force multiplier effect. A joined up collective power significantly increases our ability to protect our international financial system whilst also readying us to face the next challenge. I commend the Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police and the organisers of the World Police Summit 2023 for their excellent efforts staging a world-class event."

Major General Dr.

Abdel Qudous Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs of the Dubai Police, welcomed the sponsorship support of the Executive Office and said, “The World Police Summit is delighted that the Executive Office of AML/CTF is a gold sponsor and leading the ‘Financing Crime and Anti-Money Laundering’ track of the Crime Prevention Conference. Financial crime is a major threat to the integrity of the global economy, which requires effective international cooperation to successfully counter. The Executive Office of AML/CFT has valuable insights and practices to share from the UAE’s efforts as a global business and trade hub”.

The “Financing Crime and Anti-Money Laundering” track of the Crime Prevention Conference opens on Wednesday, 8th March with the keynote ‘Uncovering hidden assets: evolving financial intelligence and compliance frameworks for law enforcement agencies.

The session will take the format of a discussion between Chady El-Khoury, Deputy Unit Chief Financial Integrity International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Mohamed Shalo Director Of Communication and Strategic Partnerships Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing and Chair of the UAE PPP Sub Committee.

The track will continue with a leadership panel on “Anti-Money Laundering: Critical Pathways for Sharing info: bolstering global anti-money laundering & counter-terrorism financing capabilities”.

Ali Faisal Baalawi, Head of the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit will be joined by Adrian Searle Director, National Economic Crime Centre UK, Jonathan Joyce Supervisory Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Patrick South Vice President TRM Labs, Washington DC, United States of America.

A session on “Anonymity vs. Intelligence: tracing fraudulent cryptocurrency transactions” will be moderated by Tarek Mohammed, Head Of Virtual Asset Crime Section at Dubai Police and include Gurvais Grigg Former FBI Assistant Director and current Chief Technology Officer for Public Sector at Chainalysis, Abdulrasheed Bawa, Executive Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria, and Nicholas Court Assistant Director, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption, INTERPOL.

Expert speakers will also cover during the track the investigation of economic and environmental crime, the role of Central Banks Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and automating sanctions matching across multiple languages.