UAE Expands Coronavirus Vaccine Eligibility To Include People Aged 16 And Above

Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include people aged 16 and above

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said all UAE citizens and residents aged 16 and above who are eligible for vaccination are now included in National Vaccination Programme against COVID-19.

The announcement comes as MoHAP today expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility in line with the UAE's proactive policy to ensure the health and safety of all community members.

