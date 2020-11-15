UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Expands Golden Residency Programme

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) The UAE Cabinet has announced major changes in the Golden Residency programme aimed at attracting and retaining experts and talented professionals from various fields and scientific disciplines. The changes will take place starting from 1st December, 2020.

The UAE Golden Residency, a ten-year residency visa, will be granted to residents with PhD degree, in addition to doctors and engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electrical engineering and biotechnology, as well as graduates from UAE accredited universities who scored Grade Point Average, GPA, of 3.

8 and above.

The Golden Residency will also be offered to specialists in artificial intelligence, AI, big data, virology, epidemiology and UAE high school top graduates and their families.

In addition to the dynamic lifestyle and safety that are considered main characteristics of life in the UAE, Golden Residency holders and their families will be offered 10-year residency visa. The new Golden Residency categories expand the programme to further encourage innovation, creativity and applied research, adding to the appeal of a career in the Emirates for the world’s brightest minds.

Related Topics

World UAE December Visa 2020 Gold From Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual to meet in D ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

3 hours ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

3 hours ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.