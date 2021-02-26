UAE expands Yemen aid, commits US$230 million in additional support for Yemeni people

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) Expanding on its longstanding commitment to the people of Yemen, the UAE today committed US$230 million, ahead of the United Nations Pledging Conference co-hosted between the Swiss Confederation and the Kingdom of Sweden. This support is in addition to ongoing bilateral UAE assistance efforts and will help fund international programmes that meet the medical, nutritional, and food security needs of the country. It will work with the stakeholders and address the needs as set forward by the UN Humanitarian Response Plan.

Since 2015, the UAE has provided more than US$6 billion in assistance to Yemen, which has focused mainly on supporting the humanitarian situation, as well as providing public services to ensure continuity of education in schools, medical programs, and vital services such as energy and transportation. The UAE has also been one of the largest international contributors to Yemen’s COVID-19 response.

"Over the course of the pandemic, the UAE has sent 122 tonnes of medical supplies to Yemen to boost the efforts of some 122,000 healthcare workers to contain COVID-19, as well as provided health-enhancing food and supplements through the World Food Programme, and support to other sectors such as education, health, and water," Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said.

Al Hashemy noted that the UAE is conducting an ongoing review of the humanitarian situation in Yemen in coordination with international organizations, in particular monitoring indicators of health, food security, and malnutrition. This latest commitment will meet the food needs of 6 million Yemenis, including 1 million children, in response to the food security risks observed in some areas of Yemen.

"The UAE also acknowledges recent international efforts to ensure that critical aid is not obstructed from reaching the most vulnerable groups in society, specifically women and children," she said. "We look forward to working with humanitarian actors on the ground, from both the UN as well as the INGO community to ensure that aid is delivered to those that are in most need."

Moreover, she noted that since the UAE ended its military engagement in Yemen, it has continued to support a comprehensive political solution and the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths: "While this contribution comes at a critical moment for Yemen, it cannot replace broader efforts to achieve a political solution for the benefit of the Yemeni people, who have for too long suffered the impact of the worsening humanitarian situation. The international community must come together to intensify efforts to bring about a sustainable solution for Yemen."

The minister reiterated that the UAE welcomes the implementation of the Riyadh agreement between the legitimate, internationally-recognized government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council.

She expressed hope that this formation will be a step towards a political solution and accelerate the end of the Yemeni crisis, despite the current challenges resulting from continued violations by the Houthi militia, who bear responsibility for the deteriorating situation in Yemen since their coup in 2014.