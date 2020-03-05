UrduPoint.com
UAE Experience In Tolerance And Peaceful Coexistence Praised

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:15 PM

UAE experience in tolerance and peaceful coexistence praised

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The Group on Intercultural Relations and Interreligious Dialogue of the European People's Party the largest political group in the European Parliament and the European Jewish Community Centre organised a seminar on the Emirati experience in the field of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

The group praised Emirati efforts in spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence between religions, hailing the Abrahamic Family House, which will be a unique project that will symbolise religious tolerance by bringing together a mosque, a church and a synagogue in one location.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council and Chairman of the Steering board of the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism, Hedayah, participated in the dialogue.

Dr. Al Nuaimi’s participation focused on the Emirati experience in the field of religious coexistence and the country's efforts to establish a culture of tolerance. He also shed light on the UAE’s efforts to promote initiatives that enhance peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths.

