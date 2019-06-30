UrduPoint.com
UAE Exporters’ F&B Products Win Awards For Creativity In China

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

UAE exporters’ F&B products win awards for creativity in China

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of the Department of Economic Development, DED, in Dubai, led a group of food and beverage companies in the UAE to SIAL China, the largest food event in Asia, as part of its strategy to promote diverse exports as well as re-exports through Dubai and support local exporters expand to foreign markets.

With SIAL China focusing on food innovations, this year companies from the UAE displayed their ability to innovate in line with fast-changing consumer preferences. Al Malaky Honey from the UAE won two awards for its creations, including for its one-spoon honey popular with the young people who are always on the go.

Hunter Foods from the UAE also promoted its range of snacks that have a perfect balance between good taste and health. A range of organic and sustainable products including alternative proteins, vegetarian foods, and algae, were also brought to the exhibition from the UAE.

The exhibition, which was held in Shanghai, underlined sustained efforts by Dubai Exports to highlight the diverse export capabilities in Dubai and connect UAE traders to importers and suppliers in China and its neighbouring markets.

The Overseas Trade Office, OTO, of Dubai Exports in Hong Kong has so far supported 18 UAE companies penetrate the Asian market with 108 diverse products. The OTO in partnership with the UAE Consulate-General had also attended a workshop at an international culinary school in Hong Kong to promote halal products and the growing importance of Dubai as a halal hub.

SIAL China attracted over 120,000 visitors and 3,400 exhibitors eager to tap into the rising demand in Asia, which accounts for nearly half of the US$108 billion (AED397 billion) global F&B market.

Asia’s $52 billion (AED191 billion) F&B market is also estimated to grow at 10.1 percent annually to reach $76 billion by 2023, driven by a burgeoning middle class, which is the largest in the world.

Mohammed Al Kamali, Deputy CEO of Dubai Exports, said, "Asia is a significant opportunity for our companies to grow regionally and internationally. The Chinese food & beverage market alone is worth US$21 billion (AED77 billion), and that is 40% of the Asian market. At SIAL China we had with us the best and most competitive companies in the food & beverage sector so that that they can successfully enter Asian markets."

Omar Al Ghfeli, Manager for Exhibitions and Trade Missions at Dubai Exports, added that the F&B sector in the UAE is a strong, vibrant and globally competitive industry. "We seek to assist them to enter and grow in the most promising markets worldwide. Our experience shows that the Asian market likes to discover and experience different flavours from different countries and cultures."

Internal research by Dubai Exports shows that the UAE has over 4,700 companies that are involved in the food and beverage sector in terms of either manufacturing or trading. Of these, a quarter of the companies are focused on the trading, canning, and packing of fresh fruits and vegetables.

A further 45 percent are involved in food trading including Primary products and ingredients, which are essential for the manufacturing sector. About 20 percent of the companies are involved in manufacturing F&B products and together they account for 30 percent of the manufacturing output in the UAE.

