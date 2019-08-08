UAE expresses concern over developments in Jammu and Kashmir, calls for restraint and dialogue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has said that it is monitoring with concern the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, and is calling for all parties in the conflict to exercise restraint.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today, Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, stressed "the need to use dialogue for maintaining peace, security and stability in the region."

He also expressed the UAE's confidence in the wisdom of the leaderships of both India and Pakistan and their ability to "overcome this crisis through communication and constructive dialogue, away from escalation and confrontation."