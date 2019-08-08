UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Expresses Concern Over Developments In Jammu And Kashmir, Calls For Restraint And Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE expresses concern over developments in Jammu and Kashmir, calls for restraint and dialogue

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has said that it is monitoring with concern the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, and is calling for all parties in the conflict to exercise restraint.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today, Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, stressed "the need to use dialogue for maintaining peace, security and stability in the region."

He also expressed the UAE's confidence in the wisdom of the leaderships of both India and Pakistan and their ability to "overcome this crisis through communication and constructive dialogue, away from escalation and confrontation."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu United Arab Emirates All From

Recent Stories

NUST students awarded Nottingham University schola ..

13 minutes ago

Tension mounted between Pakistan and India, extrem ..

6 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Chenab, Kabul experience low flood

6 minutes ago

Girl killed, minor boy injured in house collapse i ..

6 minutes ago

Resigned US Ambassador to Return Home From Russia ..

6 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine's Infrastructure to Get $20 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.