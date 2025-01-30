Open Menu

UAE Expresses Concern Over Situation In Democratic Republic Of Congo

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 12:15 AM

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The UAE has expressed its deep concern over developments in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and called for enhancing peace and restoring stability.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, condemned the killing of a number of international peacekeeping forces deployed in the region.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the need to maintain the stability, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the DRC, and the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreement signed between the DRC and Rwanda last August.

Sheikh Shakhboot underlined the necessity of committing to a diplomatic solution to build bridges of trust and secure a sustainable peace and security across the African continent that achieves the aspirations of the continent's peoples for peace, stability and prosperity.

