UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Algeria over wildfires victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria over wildfires tearing through northern Algeria that claimed the lives of many people, including members of the National Armed Forces, as well as caused other injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Algerian government and to the families of the victims over this enormous loss, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.