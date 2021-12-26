UrduPoint.com

UAE Expresses Condolences, Solidarity With Bangladesh Over Ferry Fire Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Bangladesh over ferry fire victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of Bangladesh over the victims lost in a fire that broke out on a ferry south of the Bangladesh capital, Dhaka, causing dozens of fatalities and many injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Bangladesh government and to the families of the victims of this tragic accident, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

