UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Expresses Deep Concern Over Armed Confrontations In Aden

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAE expresses deep concern over armed confrontations in Aden

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) The UAE has expressed deep concern over the continuation of armed confrontations in Aden, calling for calm, de-escalation and maintaining the security and safety of Yemeni citizens.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has stressed the need for all parties to support the efforts and confront the Houthi coup militia and other terrorist groups and eliminate them.

Sheikh Abdullah called for a responsible and serious dialogue to end the differences and work on unity in this delicate phase while maintaining security and stability.

He also stressed that the UAE, as an active partner in the Saudi-led Arab coalition, is exerting all efforts to calm and de-escalate the situation in Aden and in urging to rally efforts against the Houthi coup and its repercussions.

Due to the difficult situation, it is important for Martin Griffiths, United Nations, UN, Special Envoy for Yemen, to make all possible efforts to end the escalation in Aden because of its repercussions on the UN efforts, which is striving to achieve security and stability through the political track, dialogue and negotiations, he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Yemen UAE Aden All Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Typhoon Lekima: 13 dead and a million evacuated in ..

7 minutes ago

Pharma industry can get share global market

7 minutes ago

Another lie of Shehbaz Sharif stands exposed on fl ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed Executive Di ..

7 minutes ago

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 to release on December 1 ..

7 minutes ago

115 power pilferers caught in Multan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.